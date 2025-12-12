PPM Technologies Debuts Third-Generation FlavorWright All-in-One Seasoning System

PPM Technologies, a member of Duravant's Food Sorting and Handling Group, introduces the third generation of its FlavorWright All-in-One seasoning system.

This compact, portable system combines liquid and dry seasoning in a single plug-and-play unit for continuously coating snacks, nuts, confectioneries, cereals, vegetables, fruits and frozen foods and more. The Gen 3 model features enhanced drum magnets, an optional stainless-steel drum and additional advancements that support operator safety, expand application flexibility and increase production capacity.

“Many of the enhancements in the Gen 3 came directly from processors in the field who told us what would make their systems reliable, efficient and easy to operate,” says Jack Lee, Duravant group president – Food Sorting and Handling. “These are practical updates that bring real value. The FlavorWright All-in-One is ideal for processors with small to medium production requirements, as well as for larger operations that need a flexible R&D or multi-line solution.”

This latest model introduces several new design features. A programmable light alarm beacon provides customizable visual alerts for system status, product levels and process conditions. Wiring routed through the frame supports safe operation and streamlines washdown. An extended Mini VF infeed conveyor with new side guards helps maintain product flow and reduces spillage. New optional forklift mounts facilitate safe transport around the plant.

PPM also has debuted several new features to the drum, including enhanced magnetic drum mounts that support high-capacity applications, especially when handling dense products such as nuts. A new angle indicator helps operators quickly and consistently set the drum position. A bolt-on, stainless-steel drum option provides robust durability and accommodates customizable flight configurations for high-temperature products, frozen foods or operations requiring metal-detectable components in product contact zones.

Built for sanitation, the FlavorWright All-in-One offers IP65-rated washdown capability and food-grade materials throughout. Quick-release components on both the seasoning hopper and plastic drum enable changeover in as little as five minutes, depending on the application.

The FlavorWright All-in-One is designed as a pre-engineered, standardized system to deliver faster lead times and a more economical price point. Processors can select between volumetric or gravimetric metering, with the gravimetric option incorporating load cells for enhanced accuracy when greater precision is required.

The FlavorWright All-in-One seamlessly integrates with upstream and downstream equipment via Ethernet or 24 V signals. When desired, it can be configured to monitor and control connected systems directly through the All-in-One’s HMI.