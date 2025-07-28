Logic Highlights LP 36 x 36 Autonomous Mobile Pallet for Foods and Beverages

Logic highlights the Logic Pallet 36 x 36, a mobile pallet engineered for the food and beverage industry. The Logic Pallet 36 x 36 is designed to optimize the storage, transport and handling of canned goods, delivering efficiency, safety and hygiene compliance across food and beverage supply chains.

The LP 36 x 36 features a 36 x 36-inch footprint, which is optimized for standard canned goods and maximizes storage and transport efficiency. Constructed from food-grade materials, it ensures safety and compliance for direct contact with food and beverage products, with a load capacity of 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg). The non-absorbent surface meets hygiene requirements and prevents moisture absorption, reducing the risk of contamination and product spoilage.

The mobile robot moves goods across multiple facilities, enabling end-to-end automation of the supply chain and supporting sustainability initiatives. The LP 36 x 36 replaces traditional shipping pallets and forklifts, eliminating the need for manual pallet handling and reducing labor and equipment costs. Its autonomous movement from the point of origin to transloading on and off vehicles enables hands-free movement of goods throughout the logistics network. Inside the warehouse, it functions as an in-facility shuttle for standard pallets, automating internal transport to storage, pick and retrieval positions.

Featuring a weight-based inventory management system, the LP 36 x 36 performs on-demand cycle counts, streamlining inventory tracking and improving accuracy and visibility. It is capable of self-loading and -unloading onto vehicles, automating the process to increase throughput and minimize dock congestion. With a compact design (height: 13 in., length: 36 in., width: 36 in.), it fits standard industrial environments and integrates with existing infrastructure. Its battery life of 160 hours minimizes charging downtime, allowing for extended, uninterrupted operation, while its velocity of 2.2 mph (1 m/s) ensures timely transport of goods across facilities. For temperature-controlled goods, an enclosure can be included as an add-on.

The LP 36 x 36 combines safety, hygiene and operational efficiency in a single autonomous platform. By eliminating manual pallet handling and reducing forklift dependency, it helps lower labor costs and improve supply chain throughput while meeting the demands of food-grade logistics.

Made in America and orchestrated by LINK, Logic’s AI-driven warehouse operating system, the LP 36 x 36 empowers food and beverage operators with an autonomous, sustainable and data-driven solution for end-to-end supply chain automation.