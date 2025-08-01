McVitie’s Owner Invests £68M in British Operations

The company behind McVitie’s and GODIVA is backing Britain with a £68 million investment in its U.K. operations.

London-based snacking company pladis has earmarked the bulk of the cash for its sites in northwest England. The move is expected to help grow some of the company’s brands, like McVitie’s and Jacob’s.

pladis says that the capital will be used to increase capacity, capability and productivity through more automated lines and updated factory infrastructure.

The biscuit and cracker maker is also targeting a sustainability benefit. Investments in its U.K. operations are expected to cut 876 tons of carbon emissions each year – the equivalent of removing approximately 440 cars off the road.

In Stockport, England, which is the home of McVitie’s Jaffa Cake, pladis is investing £21 million in a new chocolate molding line featuring robotic technology.

The company’s site in Aintree, England, which is known for baking Jacob’s Cream Crackers, will benefit from a £33 million overhaul. This refurbishment includes the installation of new ovens and infrastructure, ensuring that the facility is fit for the future.

In Carlisle, England, £2 million will be used to invest in the site’s savory assortments department, resulting in the bakery recruiting, onboarding and training 48 new colleagues. This site, which is the world’s oldest biscuit factory, has been in operation since 1831 and currently employs around 800 people.

This vote of confidence in northwest England as a manufacturer comes after data revealed that pladis’ manufacturing operations generate almost £240 million for the regional economy each year.

An additional £12 million has been allocated to support infrastructure across the company’s U.K. sites, which include facilities in Halifax, England; Harlesden, England; Stockport; Liverpool, England; and Carlisle.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone in renovating our sites and unlocking capacity for our growth story,” says Mete Buyurgan, U.K. and Ireland managing director for pladis. “We have a fantastic suite of much-loved brands, baked by dedicated colleagues, and we have a responsibility to continue to nurture these brands for customers and consumers across the world. The news of these investments we are sharing today will enable us to achieve this.”

This investment rollout is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Founded in 2016, pladis employs 16,000 people across 27 bakeries and factories in 11 countries, with its brands sold in more than 110 nations.

This investment follows a period of growth for pladis, with group revenues, including the U.K., increasing by 8% year-over-year to £2.8 billion, according to the company’s most recent financial disclosures.