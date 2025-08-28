General Mills Invests $54M in Technical Center Expansion

General Mills will invest $54 million to expand its James Ford Bell (JFB) Technical Center, a hub for the company’s innovation, technology and quality capabilities. This expansion will add a 35,000-sq.-ft., two-story pilot plant wing, increasing pilot plant space by more than 20% and providing facilities for its research and development teams.

This investment underscores General Mills’ commitment to driving advancements, creating products for consumers and strengthening its long-term growth. The expansion will provide areas to accelerate research and innovation across the company’s business units, offering flexibility to meet demands and providing space for both core growth and new business initiatives.

“This expansion is a critical step in ensuring General Mills remains at the forefront of innovation,” says Lanette Shaffer Werner, chief innovation, technology and quality officer at General Mills. “The new wing at our James Ford Bell Technical Center will add much-needed flexibility in our pilot plant operations and empower our teams to collaborate more effectively to deliver the next generation of consumer-centric products.”

General Mills recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate this milestone, which represents the largest investment made in the JFB Technical Center to date. The facility was originally built in 1960 and is the home for approximately 1,000 General Mills employees, who continue its legacy of food innovation. The new space is scheduled to open in the fall of 2027.