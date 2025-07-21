King’s Hawaiian to Invest $54M in Georgia Facility Expansion

King’s Hawaiian will invest approximately $54 million in expanding its Oakwood, Ga., facility, creating more than 135 jobs.

“For nearly 15 years, King’s Hawaiian has proven to be an incredible partner in creating quality jobs in northeast Georgia, and we look forward to even more years of great success for them in Hall County,” says Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp. “Expansions like these are an important part of our economic development work, helping create further opportunities in growing communities.”

King’s Hawaiian was founded in 1950 by the Taira family in Hilo, Hawaii. Since establishing a presence in Georgia in 2010, the company’s footprint has grown to support more than 800 jobs in the state.

“This expansion represents a major milestone in our journey, and we’re thrilled to continue growing our ohana in Hall County,” says Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian. “For 15 years, Georgia has been an essential part of our success. The support from Lanier Technical College, Georgia Quick Start and the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in helping us train and develop talent to grow our business.”

The expansion will add a production line at the 150,000-sq.-ft. King’s Hawaiian facility located in the Oakwood South Industrial Park. Startup of the new line is expected in the second quarter of 2026, producing flavors of the company’s Pretzel Bites. The company will hire for positions in management, maintenance, food safety and quality control.

“King’s Hawaiian has become a cornerstone of our regional economy and a shining example of a company that invests in both business and community,” says Tim Evans, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “This sixth major expansion since 2010 is a testament to the company’s deep roots in Hall County. We are especially proud of their ongoing support for youth and community programs, including the University of North Georgia’s First-Generation Scholars, Junior Achievement and Youth Leadership Hall. We look forward to continuing this remarkable partnership.”

Regional Project Manager Brandon Lounsbury represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) global commerce team on this project, in partnership with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and Georgia EMC.

“King’s Hawaiian has been a cornerstone employer in northeast Georgia and a valued partner of Georgia Quick Start for more than a decade,” says GDEcD commissioner Pat Wilson. “By continuing to invest in people and innovation – and by working closely with the Technical College System of Georgia – King’s Hawaiian is helping build the skilled workforce that drives its success. Congratulations to Hall County on another exciting chapter in this thriving partnership.”