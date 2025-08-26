Doughlicious Receives Funding from Rich Products Ventures and The Angel Group

Doughlicious recently had a milestone in its journey: a $5 million fundraising round led by Rich Products Ventures (RPV) and private investor collective The Angel Group, along with participation from existing investors.

This fundraising marks a pivotal moment for Doughlicious as it accelerates its expansion across the U.S. and international markets. With a track record of helping food startups scale, gain a competitive edge and achieve their potential, RPV brings category expertise and global distribution support. The Angel Group, a network of investors with a passion for disruptive consumer brands, brings counsel, access to influential networks and a commitment to long-term growth.

“This partnership with Rich’s and The Angel Group is more than an investment — it’s a vote of confidence in the future of Doughlicious and our mission to redefine indulgence,” says Kathryn Bricken, founder and CEO of Doughlicious. “With their support, we’re poised to grow faster, innovate smarter and bring our crave-worthy creations to more consumers around the world.”

Doughlicious has already made a mark in retail, with distribution in U.S. retailers, including Target, Whole Foods, Wegmans and GoPuff. The brand’s line of frozen gelato bites wrapped in cookie dough and dusted in cookie crumbs are gluten-free, made with natural ingredients, and available in both full-size and mini formats, offering a modern twist on nostalgic favorites.

“Innovation is at the core of both Rich’s and RPV, and we believe in the bold ideas that are shaping the future of food,” says Dinsh Guzdar, managing partner of Rich Products Ventures. “Doughlicious is a great example of a brand that is delivering on what today’s consumers want — smaller portions and clean-label offerings that don’t sacrifice on taste. We’re excited to help Doughlicious expand its footprint throughout the U.S. and shake up the freezer section with a new concept in permissible indulgence.”

Together, this trio — Doughlicious, Rich’s and The Angel Group — are baking up something special. With innovation, passion and resources in the mix, Doughlicious is ready to take the frozen novelty dessert world by storm.