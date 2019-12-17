IFSAC releases 2017 report on foodborne illness sources

In an ongoing effort to understand sources of foodborne illness in the U.S., the Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration (IFSAC) collects and analyzes outbreak data to produce an annual report with estimates of foods responsible for foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens.

The report estimates the degree to which four pathogens—salmonella, E. coli O157, Listeria monocytogenes and campylobacter—and specific foods and food categories are responsible for foodborne illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, together, these four pathogens cause 1.9 million foodborne illnesses in the U.S. each year. The newest report, entitled “Foodborne Illness Source Attribution Estimates for 2017 for Salmonella, Escherichia Coli O157, Listeria Monocytogenes and Campylobacter Using Multiyear Outbreak Surveillance Data, United States,” can be found at www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/ifsac/pdf/P19-2017-report-TriAgency-508.pdf.

The updated estimates, combined with other data, may help shape agency priorities and inform targeted interventions that can help to reduce foodborne illnesses.