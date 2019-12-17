Regulatory WatchFood Safety
Regulatory Watch

IFSAC releases 2017 report on foodborne illness sources

Regulatory Watch
December 17, 2019
Sharon Spielman
KEYWORDS FDA / foodborne illness prevention
Reprints
No Comments

In an ongoing effort to understand sources of foodborne illness in the U.S., the Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration (IFSAC) collects and analyzes outbreak data to produce an annual report with estimates of foods responsible for foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens. 

The report estimates the degree to which four pathogens—salmonella, E. coli O157, Listeria monocytogenes and campylobacter—and specific foods and food categories are responsible for foodborne illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, together, these four pathogens cause 1.9 million foodborne illnesses in the U.S. each year. The newest report, entitled “Foodborne Illness Source Attribution Estimates for 2017 for Salmonella, Escherichia Coli O157, Listeria Monocytogenes and Campylobacter Using Multiyear Outbreak Surveillance Data, United States,” can be found at www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/ifsac/pdf/P19-2017-report-TriAgency-508.pdf.

The updated estimates, combined with other data, may help shape agency priorities and inform targeted interventions that can help to reduce foodborne illnesses.

subscribe to Food Engineering

Recent Articles by Sharon Spielman

MFRPS revised by FDA

Routine inspections for states with CAP funds may begin January 1

How Prestage Foods of Iowa built a state-of-the-art pork processing plant

FDA partners with leafy greens industry to enhance food safety

Sharon-spielman_authors

Sharon Spielman is senior editor of Food Engineering magazine. She has nearly 25 years of experience as a writer and editor for a range of trade publications, including those that cover restaurants and institutions, chefs, process heating and cooling and package converting.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.