New Products
New Plant Products

Omron F3SG-SR safety light curtain

New Plant Products
December 18, 2019
KEYWORDS automation technology / worker safety
Reprints
No Comments

Omron Automation Americas - http://automation.omron.com

The F3SG-SR Series is made to help manufacturers comply with global safety standards and reduce complexity and setup time by minimizing wiring connections. It also has easy-to-see color indicators for quick verification of beam status and alignment.

subscribe to Food Engineering

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.