High-capacity dumper

December 19, 2019
KEYWORDS bulk handling / conveying
Made for mobile bins, an open-chute, high-lift bin dumper hydraulically raises and dumps mobile bins into a hopper that feeds an integral flexible screw conveyor operating under loss-of-weight control. Bins weighing up to 3,000 lbs. (1350 kg) are rolled into a 3-sided pen, where a lifting tongue centered inboard of the casters raises and seats the rim of the bin against a grate which, together with paneled side bracing, steadies the bin during the dumping cycle and directs the discharge path of material.

