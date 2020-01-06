Decreased assessment rate proposed for tart Michigan cherries

A proposed rule issued by AMS would implement a recommendation from the Cherry Industry Administrative Board to decrease the assessment rate established for 2019-20 and subsequent fiscal years.

The proposed assessment rate would remain in effect indefinitely unless modified, suspended, or terminated. USDA issued this proposed rule in conformance with Executive Orders 13563 and 13175.

This proposed rule falls within a category of regulatory actions that the OMB exempted from Executive Order 12866 review. Also, because this proposed rule does not meet the definition of a significant regulatory action, it does not trigger the requirements contained in Executive Order 13771.

Under the order now in effect, tart cherry handlers are subject to assessments. Funds to administer the order are derived from such assessments. It is intended that the assessment rate would be applicable to all assessable tart cherries for the 2019-20 crop year and continue until amended, suspended or terminated.