Proposed rule to increase onion assessment rate

The USDA has issued a proposed rule in conformance with Executive Orders 13563 and 13175, which would increase the assessment rate from $0.10 per 50-pound bag or equivalent of Walla Walla sweet onions handled to $0.15 per 50-pound bag or equivalent of Walla Walla sweet onions handled for the 2020 and subsequent fiscal periods. The order provides authority for the committee, with the approval of USDA, to formulate an annual budget of expenses and collect assessments from handlers to administer the program. The proposed assessment rate would remain in effect indefinitely unless modified, suspended or terminated.

Interested persons can submit written comments to the Docket Clerk, Marketing Order and Agreement Division, Specialty Crops Program, AMS, USDA, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, STOP 0237, Washington, D.C. 20250-0237; via fax at 202-720-8938; or at www.regulations.gov.

All comments submitted in response to this rule will be included in the record and made available to the public. Please be advised that the identity of the individuals or entities submitting the comments will be made public on the internet at the address provided above.