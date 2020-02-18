CEC launches food loss and waste pilot program

The Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) is spearheading a North America-wide pilot program aimed at implementing Why and How to Measure Food Loss and Waste: A Practical Guide, a program launched in March 2019.

The CEC needs food and beverage—and any companies in the food supply chain—to help out with its pilot program to reduce food waste. Interested companies should apply to the pilot program by March 1, 2020.

More specifically, the pilot program is looking for 15 to 21 organizations from Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Businesses at all stages of the food supply chain and at all scales (small, medium and large corporations) are urged to apply.

As part of the pilot program, any organization will be provided with technical support to implement the Practical Guide should it be requested. Moreover, CEC will equip companies with supporting materials to assist in the implementation. The goal of the implementation is to reduce food loss and waste in all companies in the food supply chain, which will translate to financial gain and improved environmental processes.

Participating organizations will be asked to provide feedback on the experience, which will in part inform the revision of the CEC’s Practical Guide.

Finally, if interested, an organization may be featured in a case study prepared by the CEC that will be launched in early 2021 and promoted widely within industry sectors.

Companies interested in participating in this initiative should contact: Antonia Andugar Miñarro, Project Lead, Commission for Environmental Cooperation, aandugar@cec.org For more detailed information visit CEC’s website.

About the CEC:

The Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) was established by the governments of Canada, Mexico and the United States through the North American Agreement on Environmental Cooperation, the environmental side agreement to NAFTA. An intergovernmental organization, the CEC brings together citizens and experts from governments, nongovernmental organizations, academia and the business sector to seek solutions to protect North America’s shared environment while supporting sustainable economic development. Find out more at: www.cec.org.

CEC initiatives are undertaken with the financial support of the Government of Canada through Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Government of the United States of Mexico through the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales, and the Government of the United States of America through the Environmental Protection Agency.