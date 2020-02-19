Food SafetyLatest headlines
Food Safety

Investigators don’t find common source of blackberries from hepatitis outbreak

People in 7 states reported getting sick

February 19, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS FDA / outbreaks / produce / track and trace
Reprints
No Comments

A traceback investigation by the FDA did not find a single, common source of blackberries linked to a hepatitis A outbreak.

People who became ill said they bought the fresh, conventional blackberries at either Fresh Thyme Farmers Market or Woodman’s Market grocery stores.

The FDA says 20 illnesses were reported from seven states: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The most recent illness started Nov. 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak investigation is over.

The FDA warns people who froze blackberries not to eat them if they were fresh, conventional blackberries bought Sept. 9-30, 2019, from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in these 11 states: IA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, MN, NE, OH, PA and WI, or from Woodman's Market in Wisconsin or Illinois.

If you’ve eaten these berries in the last two weeks and haven’t been vaccinated against the hepatitis A virus, you should contact your healthcare provider or your local health department. The virus can cause liver disease, and there’s a possible method to prevent illness after exposure.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

Crown packaging received sustainability awards

Reusable egg carton proposed

Technologies help processors find best temperature for quality, efficiency

Packaging celebrates women entrepreneurs

Rose-shilling-author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.