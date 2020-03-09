Regulatory WatchFood Safety
Glucomannan added to definiton of dietary fiber

March 9, 2020
Sharon Spielman
The FDA intends to propose that “glucomannan” be added to the definition of dietary fiber. The action is being taken in response to a citizen petition from The Food Lawyers.

Dietary fiber that can be declared on the Nutrition and Supplement Facts labels includes certain naturally occurring fibers that are “intrinsic and intact” in plants and added isolated or synthetic non-digestible soluble and insoluble carbohydrates that the FDA has determined have physiological effects that benefit human health.

The FDA established a definition for dietary fiber in its 2016 Nutrition Facts label final rule. Based on available evidence, FDA has determined that the scientific evidence suggests that glucomannan can help reduce blood cholesterol. Glucomannan is commonly found in the tuber or root of the elephant yam, also known as the konjac plant.

With this current notification for glucomannan, 17 categories of nondigestible carbohydrates (including a broad category of mixed plant cell wall fibers) are either included in the definition of dietary fiber or are nondigestible carbohydrates that the FDA intends to propose to be added to the definition of dietary fiber (see Questions and Answers on Dietary Fiber on fda.gov for a list).

Sharon-spielman_authors

Sharon Spielman is senior editor of Food Engineering magazine. She has nearly 25 years of experience as a writer and editor for a range of trade publications, including those that cover restaurants and institutions, chefs, process heating and cooling and package converting.

