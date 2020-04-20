Spraying system from GOE-Amherst

GOE-Amherst Stainless Fabrication - www.goe-asf.com

Designed to meet the latest ANSI Z50.2 and GMA sanitation standards, the system’s open frame design ensures easy access to all components and eliminates concealed zones. The sprayer can apply a top and/or bottom coating of numerous types of liquids and slurries including glazes, preservatives, oils, sauces, butter and flavor-infused coatings. All liquid or slurry not applied to product is recovered, eliminating waste and saving on ingredient cost. USDA models are available.