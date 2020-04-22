AquaGard sanitary conveyor platforms

Dorner Conveyors - www.dornerconveyors.com

AquaGard sanitary conveyor platform is suitable for baking, snack food, pet food and packaging industries that require wipe-down and occasional washdown cleanings of the conveyor with noncaustic solutions and comes in belt, modular belt and positive drive options. It can be configured in straights, curves and Z-frames. For applications that involve moving raw food and ingredients, the AquaPruf platform is designed to withstand high-pressure (100-1,500 psi) washdowns with chlorinated solutions.