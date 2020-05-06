New Products
New Plant Products

Liquid chromatography system

Liquid chromatography system
May 6, 2020
KEYWORDS quality control / testing
Reprints
No Comments

Thermo Fisher Scientific - www.thermofisher.com

Food labs can optimize routine testing and quality control workflows with the Vanquish Core HPLC system, which automatically monitors and tracks mobile phase consumption and waste accumulation. System integrates with major CDS software and leading chromatography data networks. An intuitive user interface allows viewing of key instrument parameters, system health status, module information and maintenance videos.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.