New Plant Products
Liquid chromatography system
May 6, 2020
Thermo Fisher Scientific - www.thermofisher.com
Food labs can optimize routine testing and quality control workflows with the Vanquish Core HPLC system, which automatically monitors and tracks mobile phase consumption and waste accumulation. System integrates with major CDS software and leading chromatography data networks. An intuitive user interface allows viewing of key instrument parameters, system health status, module information and maintenance videos.
