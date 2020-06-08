Yaskawa's GA500 industrial microdrive

Yaskawa America Inc. - www.yaskawa.com

GA500 is designed to meet RoHS2, providing a sustainable and an environmentally friendly drive. Its TUV safety rating allows users to meet the most stringent safety ratings for their machine and provides a long mission time for the life of their equipment. Drive is rated up to 40 hp and can be applied to 240 VAC single-phase, 240 VAC three-phase or 480 VAC three-phase incoming power. It can operate a range of motors, including induction, permanent magnet (SPM and IPM) and synchronous reluctance (SynRM).