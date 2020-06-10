Plant Openings & Expansions: June 2020

Continental Mills, maker of baking and breakfast brands, purchased a 175,000-sq.-ft. facility in Effingham, Ill., which will be renovated and in service in 2021.

JustFoodForDogs opened a 21,000-sq.-ft. master kitchen in New Castle, Del., which will process 15 tons of fresh pet food per day and provide 75 jobs.

The Ireland-based Kerry Group is investing $125 million in a 360,000-sq.-ft facility in Rome, Ga., to produce taste and nutrition solutions for poultry, seafood and alternative protein products. It will open in 2021.

McKee Foods (Little Debbie snacks) plans a 15-year investment of more than $500 million to expand its Collegedale, Tenn., operations. In the first five years, $110 million has been set aside to double the size of its Apison facility with a new production line.