Plant Openings & Expansions: July 2020

AVEKA, a contract manufacturer of food, beverage and nutraceutical products, will complete an expansion by July, adding spray drying, processing and warehouse space to its Waukon, Iowa, facility.

Blue Diamond Growers completed the 52,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its Turlock, Calif., almond products plant.

Batter Up Foods’ sister company, SatisPie, plans to invest $34 million in a 102,000-sq.-ft. facility in Fulton County (Atlanta), Ga., to produce 580 million waffles a year.

Gotham Greens opened its new 30,000-sq.-ft. greenhouse and production facility for lettuce and other produce in Denver.

Laird Superfood (coffee creamers and enhancers) will invest $10 million to expand its facility in Sisters, Ore.