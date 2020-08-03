This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
CX35 Combichecker is designed to detect and reject contaminants, including glass, plastic and bone, at a throughput of up to 600 packages per minute, with a weighing range of 3 g to 10 kg. Line operators can set up or adjust product menus in minutes.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.