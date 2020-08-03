This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Self-lubricating plastic bushings or thermoplastic plain bearings have the same dimensions as bronze bushings; are resistant to dust, dirt, water and chemicals; have a high load capacity; and are maintenance free. They are suitable for food processing machinery, agricultural machinery, pumps and valves, and other applications.
