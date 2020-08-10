The maker of Fisher nuts wanted recyclable snack canisters to replace paper-based, multi-material cans that often end up in the trash and are rising in cost.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., which also makes Orchard Valley Harvest nuts and mixes, worked with Ring Container Technologies on a lightweight PET snack container called SmartCAN. PET has broad acceptance in curbside recycling programs, is readily reprocessed and easily incorporates post-consumer resin, reducing the need to create new material.

“At Ring Container Technologies, this distinction between recyclable and recycled is essential,” the company’s announcement says.

Plus, the plastic canisters have the added benefit of showing off the product inside.