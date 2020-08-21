Danone’s Q2 results were impacted by a sheer drop in bottled water sales as a result of Covid-19 and falling water sales worldwide—particularly in the out-of-home sector. Danone owns major bottled water brands such as Evian, Volvic and Badoit, and net sales registered by the company’s waters unit fell 28% on a like-for-like basis in the second quarter, with volumes decreasing 12% and value falling 16.1%. The company also announced that it was committed to becoming 100% carbon neutral in many of its brands.

In June, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) cleared Danone’s acquisition of a majority stake in bottled water company Harrogate Water. More recently, the European multinational food-products corporation announced a series of investments totalling approximately €100 million to strengthen its Specialized Nutrition business in China.

Danone-owned plant-based brand Silk expanded its beverage portfolio in the US with the introduction of new Pumpkin Spice products. Additionally, the company also launched a range of yogurts for children with probiotics, its So Delicious Dairy Free frozen desserts in US, as well as a plant-based acceleration unit to propel its presence in the market.

Ranking (last five years):

2020: 10

2019: 14

2018: 10

2017: 13

2016: 13

Year end:

December, 2019

Currency:

Euros

Total sales, local currency:

25,287

Food sales, local currency:

25,287

Total sales, $:

28,322

Food sales, $:

28,322

Key leadership:

Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and CEO

Cécile Cabanis, Executive VP, CFO, Technology and Data, Cycles and Procurement

Francisco Camacho, Executive VP, Essential Dairy and Plant-Based International

Henri Bruxelles, Executive VP Waters and Africa

Shane Grant, Executive VP and CEO Danone North America

 Return to main article

 Return to Top 100 Ranking