Archer Daniels Midland Company reported a strong profit for its Q2, strengthened by its nutrition and agricultural services divisions. The food processing company also recorded strong performance in its oilseed activities.

In a joint venture with Brazilian meat company Marfrig, ADM released plant-based food products across North American and South American markets. While Marfrig owns 70% of PlanPlus Foods, and is responsible for production and distribution, ADM took the remaining 30% and now supplies the raw materials required.

ADM also set out its new advanced 2035 sustainability goals, unveiling its commitment to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, and its energy intensity by 15% by 2035. With the support of management firm WSP Global, they created a survey that identified several avenues of success, including: purchasing renewable electricity, increasing use of biomass fuels, transportation fleet changes, and equipment changes in some locations.

Ranking (last five years):

2020: 8

2019: 6

2018: 8

2017: 7

2016: 7

Year end:

December, 2019

Currency:

USD

Total sales, local currency:

64,656

Food sales, local currency:

32,951

Total sales, $:

64,656

Food sales, $:

32,951

Key leadership:

Juan R Luciano, Chairman, President and CEO

Ben Bard, VP, Global CCO and Head of Global Security

Camille Batiste, President, Global Supply Chain and Nutrition Optimization

Domingo Lastra, President, Latin America

Ismael Roig, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa

