Cargill joins the list of major meatpackers who were under investigation for their handling of meat exports and worker safety during the coronavirus pandemic. The company reduced production at one of Canada’s largest beef-packing plants after several dozen workers became infected with the virus.

Recognizing the potential of the rapidly growing plant-based products market, Cargill focused much of its efforts on making a debut into the sector. In February, the global food corporation released its private-label plant-based patties and ground products. In May, the company announced plans to expand its plant-based offering in China, following the successful pilot of its plant-based chicken nuggets in three KFC outlets.

As part of its sustainability report, Cargill invested $113 million to expand its cocoa processing sites in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, and highlighted its use of digital technologies in creating a transparent and sustainable cocoa supply. Furthermore, Cargill pledged to help improve seaweed farming in Tanzania; and announced ten new renewable energy projects, aimed at reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 350,000 metric tonnes a year.

Ranking (last five years):

2020: 9

2019: 8

2018: 9

2017: 9

2016: 10

Year end:

December, 2019

Currency:

USD

Total sales, local currency:

113,500

Food sales, local currency:

31,700

Total sales, $:

113,500

Food sales, $:

31,700

Key leadership:

David MacLennan, Chairman and CEO

Julian Chase, CTO

David Dines, CFO

Marcel Smits, Chairman of Asia Pacific and Head of Corporate Strategy

Frank van Lierde, Food and Bio-industrial Ingredients

