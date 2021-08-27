Global commodities trader Cargill reported a 17% rise in revenue in fiscal year 2021, owing to raised prices for agricultural products. Major acquisitions included: Cargill and Continental Grain Company’s agreement to purchase poultry producer Sanderson Farms for $4.53 billion, which is expected to close by the end of the year or in early 2022; Cargill’s acquisition of Leman Decoration Group, a supplier of cake decorations across the bakery sector, for an undisclosed sum; and its acquisition of ProPortion Foods, a US manufacturer of meat products, including portion control steaks and marinated ready-to-grill meats.
Cargill invested $45 million to add soluble fibers to its European portfolio of starches, sweeteners and texturizers; announced further investment into its soy processing operations across the US, bringing its total commitment to $475 million; and announced plans to construct a $350 million canola processing facility in Saskatchewan, Can., in an effort to meet growing global demand for canola products. In Indonesia, Cargill revealed that it was building a new $200 million palm oil refinery, as it looked to accelerate its efforts to develop a sustainable palm supply chain.
|Ranking (last five years):
|2021
|9
|2020
|9
|2019
|8
|2018
|9
|2017
|9
|Year end:
|May 2020
|Currency:
|USD
|Total sales, local currency:
|114,600
|Food sales, local currency:
|32,375
|Total sales, $m:
|114,600
|Food sales, $m:
|32,375
|KEY LEADERSHIP
|David MacLennan, Chairman and CEO
|Julian Chase, Business Operations and Supply Chain, CTO
|Jamie Miller, CFO
|Marcel Smits, Chairman of Asia Pacific and Head of Corporate Strategy
|David Webster, Food Ingredients and Bioindustrial
