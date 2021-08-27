Global commodities trader Cargill reported a 17% rise in revenue in fiscal year 2021, owing to raised prices for agricultural products. Major acquisitions included: Cargill and Continental Grain Company’s agreement to purchase poultry producer Sanderson Farms for $4.53 billion, which is expected to close by the end of the year or in early 2022; Cargill’s acquisition of Leman Decoration Group, a supplier of cake decorations across the bakery sector, for an undisclosed sum; and its acquisition of ProPortion Foods, a US manufacturer of meat products, including portion control steaks and marinated ready-to-grill meats.

Cargill invested $45 million to add soluble fibers to its European portfolio of starches, sweeteners and texturizers; announced further investment into its soy processing operations across the US, bringing its total commitment to $475 million; and announced plans to construct a $350 million canola processing facility in Saskatchewan, Can., in an effort to meet growing global demand for canola products. In Indonesia, Cargill revealed that it was building a new $200 million palm oil refinery, as it looked to accelerate its efforts to develop a sustainable palm supply chain.

Ranking (last five years): 2021 9 2020 9 2019 8 2018 9 2017 9





Year end: May 2020 Currency: USD Total sales, local currency: 114,600 Food sales, local currency: 32,375 Total sales, $m: 114,600 Food sales, $m: 32,375





KEY LEADERSHIP David MacLennan, Chairman and CEO Julian Chase, Business Operations and Supply Chain, CTO Jamie Miller, CFO Marcel Smits, Chairman of Asia Pacific and Head of Corporate Strategy David Webster, Food Ingredients and Bioindustrial





