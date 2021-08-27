Following closely behind PepsiCo, Nestlé reported organic sales growth of 8.1% for its first half, after its results were boosted by strong demand for its coffee products. Following a strong performance in the first six months of the year, the Swiss food giant raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to 5-6%.
Nestlé acquired various vitamin and supplement brands of The Bountiful Company from investment firm KKR for $5.75 billion, as it looked to expand its health and nutrition portfolio. Nestlé USA bought Essentia Water, a functional water brand that uses a proprietary process to ionize water, delivering a pH of 9.5 or higher. Meanwhile, Nestlé Waters North America began operating under the name BlueTriton Brands, following the completion of its acquisition by One Rock Capital Partners for $4.3 billion.
Nestlé made numerous investments, including: $70 million in its Burlington, Wis., factory to produce Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough; $100 million in a frozen foods factory in South Carolina; and a new $220 million dairy plant in Central Java, Indonesia. Nestlé also launched a range of snacks, including a vegan variant of its KitKat in the U.K. It also launched a new pea-based milk alternative brand in Europe called Wunda.
At the end of 2020, Nestlé said it would invest $3.58 billion over the next five years, in order to halve its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.
|Ranking (last five years):
|2021
|2
|2020
|1
|2019
|1
|2018
|1
|2017
|1
|Year end:
|December 2020
|Currency:
|CHF
|Total sales, local currency:
|84,343
|Food sales, local currency:
|72,183
|Total sales, $m:
|79,114
|Food sales, $m:
|67,708
|KEY LEADERSHIP
|Mark Schneider, CEO
|François-Xavier Roger, CFO
|Laurent Freixe, Zone AMS: Americas
|Chris Johnson, Zone AOA: Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa
|Marco Settembri, Zone EMENA: Europe, Middle East, North Africa
