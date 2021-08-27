Following closely behind PepsiCo, Nestlé reported organic sales growth of 8.1% for its first half, after its results were boosted by strong demand for its coffee products. Following a strong performance in the first six months of the year, the Swiss food giant raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to 5-6%.

Nestlé acquired various vitamin and supplement brands of The Bountiful Company from investment firm KKR for $5.75 billion, as it looked to expand its health and nutrition portfolio. Nestlé USA bought Essentia Water, a functional water brand that uses a proprietary process to ionize water, delivering a pH of 9.5 or higher. Meanwhile, Nestlé Waters North America began operating under the name BlueTriton Brands, following the completion of its acquisition by One Rock Capital Partners for $4.3 billion.

Nestlé made numerous investments, including: $70 million in its Burlington, Wis., factory to produce Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough; $100 million in a frozen foods factory in South Carolina; and a new $220 million dairy plant in Central Java, Indonesia. Nestlé also launched a range of snacks, including a vegan variant of its KitKat in the U.K. It also launched a new pea-based milk alternative brand in Europe called Wunda.

At the end of 2020, Nestlé said it would invest $3.58 billion over the next five years, in order to halve its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.





Ranking (last five years): 2021 2 2020 1 2019 1 2018 1 2017 1





Year end: December 2020 Currency: CHF Total sales, local currency: 84,343

Food sales, local currency: 72,183

Total sales, $m: 79,114

Food sales, $m: 67,708







KEY LEADERSHIP Mark Schneider, CEO

François-Xavier Roger, CFO

Laurent Freixe, Zone AMS: Americas Chris Johnson, Zone AOA: Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa Marco Settembri, Zone EMENA: Europe, Middle East, North Africa





