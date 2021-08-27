AB InBev reported a strong performance in Q2 after organic revenue grew by 27.6% to $13.53 billion. Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the company delivered revenue growth of 3.2% versus the same quarter in 2019. Its ‘Beyond Beer’ business continued to rise, with revenue growth of 45%, delivering an average gross profit per hl that is 20% higher than the firm’s traditional beer business. Carlos Brito stepped down as CEO after 15 years at the helm, succeeded by North America zone president Michel Doukeris.

The company sold a 49.9% stake in its US-based metal container plants to an Apollo Global Management-led group for approx. $3 billion, which it claimed aligns with its deleveraging commitments by generating proceeds to repay debt. In April 2021, the company’s ZX Ventures announced a new R&D partnership with Clara Foods, focusing on unlocking the potential of precision fermentation at a large scale. It also announced an investment in RTD cocktail company Canteen Spirits.

In terms of new product launches, AB InBev expanded its Bud Light Seltzer offering with new variety packs; and launched its canned Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, as well as a spicy version of Bud Light Chelada. At the end of 2020, AB InBev also began testing a new program in Europe using blockchain technology to provide its beer consumers with an end-to-end view of its barley supply chain. The new pilot aimed to give full transparency and traceability in its supply chain of barley, from the consumer back to the farm.

Ranking (last five years): 2021 4 2020 3 2019 3 2018 3 2017 3





Year end: December 2020 Currency: USD Total sales, local currency: 46,881 Food sales, local currency: 46,881 Total sales, $m: 46,881 Food sales, $m: 46,881





KEY LEADERSHIP Michel Doukeris, CEO Fernando Tennenbaum, CFO Jan Craps, Zone President, APAC Brendan Whitworth, Zone President, North America Carlos Eduardo Lisboa, Zone President, Middle Americas





