The Coca-Cola Company witnessed net revenues accelerate by 42% in Q2 this year, driven by ongoing recovery from the pandemic in several markets. It posted net revenues of $10.1 billion, with 26% growth in concentrate sales. Last year, the company announced a major global restructuring effort, aimed at streamlining its operations into nine operating units and five ‘global category leads’: Coca-Cola brand; Sparkling Flavors; Hydration; Sports, Coffee and Tea; Nutrition, Juice, Milk and Plant; and Emerging Categories. At the end of 2020, the company announced it would cut 2,200 jobs worldwide—1,200 in the US—as it accelerated its ongoing business restructuring amid Covid-19 challenges.

Refresco recently entered into an agreement to acquire three of the beverage giant’s production facilities in the US. In February, the company announced its intentions to acquire a controlling interest in sports drinks brand Bodyarmor, after notifying US antitrust regulators. Coca-Cola European Partners increased its takeover offer for Coca-Cola Amatil to AUD 9.93 billion ($7.7 billion). Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Israel (The Central Bottling Company—CBC) invested $2 million in the development of BioMilk’s cultured milk products.

Coca-Cola announced plans to discontinue Coca-Cola Energy in North America, less than two years after it launched in the market. It also released Coca-Cola with Coffee and a zero-sugar version of the drink in the US; and expanded its Topo Chico sparkling water portfolio with a new tangerine variety.

Ranking (last five years): 2021 8 2020 7 2019 9 2018 6 2017 4





Year end: December 2020 Currency: USD Total sales, local currency: 34,300

Food sales, local currency: 34,300

Total sales, $m: 34,300

Food sales, $m: 34,300







KEY LEADERSHIP James Quincey, Chairman and CEO

Brian Smith, President and COO

John Murphy, Executive VP and CFO

Henrique Braun, President, Latin America

Matrona Filippou, President, Hydration, Sports, Coffee and Tea







