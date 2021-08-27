At the end of 2020, Mars announced its acquisition of Kind North America, a maker of healthy granola and energy bars. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed; however, The New York Times reported that it valued Kind at approx. $5 billion, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

Mars launched numerous products, including its 100 calorie Mars, Snickers and Twix bars; vegan versions of its Bounty and Topic chocolate bars; M&M’s Crunchy Cookie in the US, which features a crunchy cookie-flavored center covered in milk chocolate and wrapped in the brand’s iconic candy shell; orange-flavored Malteser products; Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream bar; and much more.

In January, Mars U.K. announced a £350 million sustainable logistics project with DHL, in an effort to reduce its logistics carbon footprint. It also initiated a two-year partnership with Danimer Scientific, a manufacturer of biodegradable materials, which will see the companies develop biodegradable packaging from natural ingredients. Meanwhile, Mars and AAK joined forces with a number of organizations in a public-private partnership aimed at improving the livelihoods of women working in Ghana’s shea supply chain.





Ranking (last five years): 2021 6 2020 6 2019 7 2018 7 2017 8





Year end: December 2020 Currency: USD Total sales, local currency: 37,000 Food sales, local currency: 37,000

Total sales, $m: 37,000

Food sales, $m: 37,000







KEY LEADERSHIP Grant F Reid, CEO and Office of the President

Claus Aagaard, CFO

Stefanie Straub, VP and General Counsel

Jean-Christophe Flatin, President of Innovation, Science, Technology and Mars Edge

Andrew Clarke, Global President, Mars Wrigley







