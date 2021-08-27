At the end of 2020, Mars announced its acquisition of Kind North America, a maker of healthy granola and energy bars. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed; however, The New York Times reported that it valued Kind at approx. $5 billion, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.
Mars launched numerous products, including its 100 calorie Mars, Snickers and Twix bars; vegan versions of its Bounty and Topic chocolate bars; M&M’s Crunchy Cookie in the US, which features a crunchy cookie-flavored center covered in milk chocolate and wrapped in the brand’s iconic candy shell; orange-flavored Malteser products; Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream bar; and much more.
In January, Mars U.K. announced a £350 million sustainable logistics project with DHL, in an effort to reduce its logistics carbon footprint. It also initiated a two-year partnership with Danimer Scientific, a manufacturer of biodegradable materials, which will see the companies develop biodegradable packaging from natural ingredients. Meanwhile, Mars and AAK joined forces with a number of organizations in a public-private partnership aimed at improving the livelihoods of women working in Ghana’s shea supply chain.
|Ranking (last five years):
|2021
|6
|2020
|6
|2019
|7
|2018
|7
|2017
|8
|Year end:
|December 2020
|Currency:
|USD
|Total sales, local currency:
|37,000
|Food sales, local currency:
|37,000
|Total sales, $m:
|37,000
|Food sales, $m:
|37,000
|KEY LEADERSHIP
|Grant F Reid, CEO and Office of the President
|Claus Aagaard, CFO
|Stefanie Straub, VP and General Counsel
|Jean-Christophe Flatin, President of Innovation, Science, Technology and Mars Edge
|Andrew Clarke, Global President, Mars Wrigley
