Mars announced that it would be reviewing its Uncle Ben’s brand in response to the protests against systemic racism worldwide. A statement from Mars on Uncle Ben’s review said: “As a global brand, we know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices.”

Mars launched a number of new products, including: Snickers Peanut Brownie, which combines the original Snickers bar with a brownie filling; and Maltesers Biscuits, launched in partnership with Burton’s Biscuit Company, representing the first time Maltesers has entered the biscuit category. In the UK, Mars also introduced a trio of vegan Galaxy chocolate bars in November last year.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Mars, in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and World Agroforestry (ICRAF) will invest $4 million in sustainability farming R&D in Indonesia and the Philippines, in a bid to connect small scale producers with the global supply chain.

Ranking (last five years):

2020: 6

2019: 7

2018: 7

2017: 8

2016: 8

Year end:

December, 2019

Currency:

USD

Total sales, local currency:

37,630

Food sales, local currency:

37,630

Total sales, $:

37,630

Food sales, $:

37,630

Key leadership:

Grant F Reid, CEO and Office of the President

Claus Aagaard, CFO

Jean-Christophe Flatin, President of Innovation, Science, Technology and Mars Edge

Andrew Clarke, Global President, Mars Wrigley

Fiona Dawson, Global President Mars Food, Multisales and Global Customers

 Return to main article

 Return to Top 100 Ranking