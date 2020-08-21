AB InBev, the Belgian-Brazilian multinational drink and brewing company which owns brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck’s, took a $2.5 billion write-down in the value of its African operations due to market risks, as its Q2 earnings were significantly hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Australia’s competition watchdog (ACCC) approved the proposed sale of AB InBev’s Australian subsidiary, Carlton and United Breweries, to Asahi Group Holdings for AUD 16 billion ($11 billion). This gave Asahi the rights to brands such as Carlton Draught, Crown Lager, Budweiser, Strongbow and Bulmers.

While the company remained under the radar for much of this year, it did launch its first nitro-infused beer under its Budweiser brand in the US. In Europe, it signed a deal with energy developer BayWa r.e. to purchase 100% renewable electricity for its regional brewing operations, moving ever closer to its 2025 energy targets.

Ranking (last five years):

2020: 3

2019: 3

2018: 3

2017: 3

2016: 5

Year end:

December, 2019

Currency:

USD

Total sales, local currency:

52,329

Food sales, local currency:

52,329

Total sales, $:

52,329

Food sales, $:

52,329

Key leadership:

Carlos Brito, CEO

Fernando Tennenbaum, CFO

Jan Craps, Zone President, Asia Pacific South

Michel Doukeris, Zone President, North America

Carlos Eduardo Lisboa, Zone President, Middle Americas

