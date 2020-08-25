The FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will hold a webinar on Tuesday, September 1 from 2:30-3:30 pm EST to provide a COVID-19 update for food operations stakeholders. Subject matter experts will highlight key aspects of the FDA/OSHA Employee Health and Food Safety Checklist for Human Food Operations During the COVID-19 Pandemic, discuss the CDC testing strategy and its application, and provide an update on FDA inspections.

Those interested are encouraged to register. The webinar will be recorded and posted to the FDA website. Space is limited and registration will close on Friday, August 28 at 5 pm EST.

Virtual meeting login information will be sent after registration closes.