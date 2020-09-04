The FDA invites you to take an active role in preventing foodborne illness, also known as “food poisoning.” The Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness annually – that’s about 1 in 6 Americans each year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a portfolio of resources to help encourage you and your community to put food safety first. These resources include consumer education materials, a continuing medical education program, curriculums for middle and high school classrooms and social media posts.

This September, help increase the public’s awareness of the importance of food safety during National Food Safety Education Month.