Company: Ventiv Design

Website: www.ventiv.design

Design Snapshot: Ventiv Design has developed cannabis packaging with sustainably sourced materials that are difficult to imitate, such as the Slider Box, made with hemp paper, and the Pinch Pump, made with post-consumer recycled plastic.

For the latest insights on developing cannabis-infused food and beverages, visit cannabisproductsmagazine.com

Consumers can recycle the glass, plastic, paper, and tin via single-stream recycling utilities, while composting the hemp and molded sugarcane packaging. This means consumers can divert Ventiv’s products from landfills. Also, these unique material selections further deter counterfeiters from fraudulent duplication.