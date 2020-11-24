BW Flexible Systems - www.bwflexiblesystems.com

Hayssen ISB is high-pressure washdown capable, including its human-machine interface (HMI), which would typically require protection due to its sensitive components. The intelligent sanitary bagger has an IP66 weatherproofing rating and a NEMA 4X rating for enclosures. Other hygienic features include its open-channel frame with sloped surfaces, built to have no more than one square-inch of surface-to-surface contact between components. It uses standoffs and flanged fasteners to eliminate secondary hardware like washers, and the bagger’s film rollers are fully removable without tools and come completely sealed with lifetime bearings.