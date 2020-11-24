FDA thanks food, Ag workers

The Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the FDA sends a message of thanks to the millions of food and agriculture workers across America.

"On behalf of the FDA and the American people, Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response, and Dr. Susan Mayne, director of the center for food safety and applied nutrition, are sending a message of gratitude this Thanksgiving to the millions of essential workers in the food and agriculture sector. This video recognizes the men and women who have answered the call in support of the food supply every day during the pandemic."