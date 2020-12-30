This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Foot-operated hand sanitizer dispensing station offers contact-free hand sanitization. Durable and waterproof for indoor and outdoor usage, the 36-in. tall unit was designed for industrial settings and offers 1,700 uses from a single bottle. They are also customizable, allowing professionals to brand them or add required signage to every unit.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.