Model MX-5-S316L is designed to achieve total uniformity in 2 to 3 minutes, regardless of disparities in the bulk density, particle size, flow characteristics or ratio of batch ingredients down to one part per million. For dry materials it is equally efficient down to 15% (0.75 cu. ft./21 ℓ) of rated capacity, satisfying varied production requirements, while allowing small-scale testing prior to blending at full capacity or scaling up to high-capacity rotary batch mixers.