The AccuBand blade system has been redesigned, including pulley sizing, blade path and automatic blade speed adjustments. The unit offers a sanitary design and repeatable setup, with a new blade guide mounting system that allows for quick change-outs and reduced downtime. It slices and applies a wide range of food products directly onto processing lines with precise targeting. It is suitable for use in the production jerky, sandwiches, bread snacks, and frozen and to-go meals such as cordon bleu and lasagna. www.grotecompany.com