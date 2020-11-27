Urschel - www.urschel.com
TranSlicer 2520 processes a range of products, such as leafy vegetables, celery, leek, carrots, cucumbers and fruits. All surfaces promote water drainage. Stand-offs located throughout are made to minimize overlapping joints, improve inspection and decrease cleaning times. IP69K rated IEC electrical components incorporated throughout the machine are designed to withstand high-pressure, high-temperature washdowns.
November 27, 2020
