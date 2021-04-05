New generation of digital food metal detectors features the latest ARM microprocessors. It offers the ability to run multiple inspection processes, and capturing and storing processing data for traceability. The Interceptor metal detector enables a machine to run real-time analysis of low- and high-frequency signals in parallel. Food producers are then able to inspect wet or conductive products and identify the product effect, and eliminate it from the higher frequency signal where the effect of metal is likely to be more prominent.

www.fortresstechnology.com