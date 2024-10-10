Eriez has been awarded a £100,000 ($165,000) grant from Innovate UK to accelerate its research and development efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) for next-generation metal detection systems.

This infusion of capital will support a new feasibility study that aims to transform industrial metal detection in food and pharmaceutical processing, according to Christopher Dyer, lead research and development electronic engineer at Eriez-Europe.

In addition, Eriez is earmarking a portion of these funds for an eight-month research program in collaboration with Cardiff University. As part of this initiative, Dyer will oversee a group of experts from Eriez and the university, including several Ph.D. researchers.

This initiative builds upon Eriez’ strategic partnership with Cardiff University, which has been pivotal in advancing the company’s technology portfolio. The latest collaboration resulted in the launch of Eriez at sbarc|spark, a research and development hub at the Welsh university. This partnership was also integral to the development of the Eriez MetAlarm metal detector, which is tailored to the aggregates sector. Introduced in the second quarter of 2024, MetAlarm represents an advancement in signal processing technology.