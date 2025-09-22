Eriez Introduces PrecisionGuard X8 Metal Detector

Eriez has launched the PrecisionGuard X8 Metal Detector.

Combining advanced sensing technology, auto-learning capabilities and an intuitive touchscreen interface, the X8 aims to deliver accurate and reliable detection of ferrous, nonferrous and stainless-steel contaminants across food, packaging, plastics and other light industrial applications.

Available in a range of configurations, including tunnel, tunnel with conveyor, liquid line, vertical drop, vertical form fill seal (VFFS), pharmaceuticaland webline models, the X8 integrates into new or existing production lines. Its stainless-steel construction and IP69 washdown rating provide long-lasting durability and consistent performance in the most rigorous operating conditions.

Auto-learning algorithms quickly adapt to new products, ensuring repeatable and accurate results. Built-in connectivity, including USB, Ethernet and optional Wi-Fi, offers instant access to event and reject logs, creating a detailed audit trail that supports compliance with HACCP, GFSI, SQF, FSMA and other global safety standards. IoT-ready features boost traceability, streamline recordkeeping, reduce false rejects, save time,and help minimize product waste.

“The X8 Metal Detector delivers the performance and reliability our customers count on, now with advanced features that make operation faster and smarter,” says Ray Spurgeon, Eriez-USA light industry business development manager. “It safeguards product quality and keeps production running at peak efficiency — day after day, shift after shift.”