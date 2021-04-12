Model RCM-60X20-SS Rotary Continuous Mixer blends primary bulk ingredients, minor ingredients and/or liquid additions in 1 to 2 minutes residence. The mixer design employs a 20 ft. x 60 in. rotating cylinder with internal mixing flights that impart a gentle tumbling action, distributing particles with each degree of drum rotation with no shear or heat generation. A 30 HP gear-reduced motor rotates the drum at slow speeds on external trunnion rollers. The mixer’s stationary inlet and outlet allow hard connections to upstream and downstream process equipment, while an internal stainless steel spray line allows liquid coating, de-dusting or perfuming of dry ingredients.

