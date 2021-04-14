Designed for high brine retention and low standard deviation, the company’s Multijector is an automated injection system that introduces brine in a high-density injection pattern, combined with low injection pressure. This helps in avoiding injection points becoming saturated, which can cause the brine to purge. A higher density of needles allows less brine per needle stitch to be injected at a lower pressure down to 1.2-1.5 bar. Benefits include improved slicing yield, reduced post-injection purge and drip loss, optimum moisture and salt levels, while avoiding injecting air or foam, potentially extending the shelf life of ready-to-cook bacon by weeks. Reduced post-injection purge which avoids drip loss on the floor after combing, not only impacts yield savings, it also means significantly reduced cleaning costs.

