Sinamics G115D, designed for horizontal conveyor applications, is comprised of the motor, drive and gearbox in one unit and is offered in two versions—wall-mounted and motor-mounted. Its high IP protection class (up to IP66 / UL Type 4X) is suitable for use in harsh environments. The system can be put into operation quickly and easily with comprehensive integration into the Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) portal, including Startdrive commissioning software or the Sinamics Smart Access Module (SAM) web server for Wi-Fi setup and diagnostics.
Siemens - usa.siemens.com/sinamics-g115d