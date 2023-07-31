Rockwell Automation, Inc. has launched ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives, an extension of the Kinetix 5700 platform. According to the company, this new system provides customers with a scalable drive solution that helps them deliver more powerful machine designs.

Scalable solutions can simplify machine control architectures, minimize the number of components, reduce manufacturing time and optimize productivity. ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives reportedly provide a simplified architecture that mounts the servo solution outside an electrical cabinet. As a result, machines can be designed to be more modular while reducing cabinet size, cabling and cooling requirements.

The smart servo drives also include vibration and thermal sensors that can detect potential machine issues, providing the ability to identify and address problems and increase system uptime. This approach increases productivity.

“Rockwell Automation has worked closely with customers to align the ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives with customer application needs,” says Jon Vanderpas, product manager, of Rockwell Automation. “This product not only provides industry-leading performance and precision to individual processes, but it also enables a more optimized way for people to design and operate automation equipment. This device is available in a wide power range that addresses the diverse needs of manufacturers across the industrial landscape.”

Features of the ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives include:

Power density with minimal derating

Available as a distributed servo drive or as an integrated servo drive and motor

Power output up to 5.5KW

Advanced analytics using integrated vibration and thermal sensors

Integrated safety technology capable of achieving SIL 3

CIP security capability

IP66 certification

According to Rockwell, the new distributed servo drive technology lowers total system costs, improves productivity and increases uptime for manufacturers.