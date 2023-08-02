With the new SINAMICS S210 next-generation servo-drive system, comprising a digitally native drive with a wide range of corresponding motors and gearboxes, Siemens states that it brings a new level of high-dynamic, motion control in mid-range operation to stand-alone and multi-axis machines, recently introduced to the North American manufacturing industry.

The new servo drive system introduces a new level of safety and security to discontinuous motion control in the mid-range segment, as well as moving, processing and positioning functions on a wide assortment of packaging, printing labeling, pick-and-place, stacking, assembly, chip sorting and filling machines, with a special emphasis on food-and-beverage and pharmaceutical applications, owing to the availability of stainless-steel motor and planetary gearbox options.

SINAMICS 210 offers DC link coupling on three-phase units for increased power efficiency on multi-axis applications. Corresponding SIMOTICS synchronous motors feature high-resolution 22- or 26-bit absolute encoders, single or multi-turn. One-cable connectivity is standard; all motors have IP64, IP65, IP67 or IP69X protection. Siemens states that set-up is easy and assured with the integrated EMC filter and braking resistor.

For the engineering of SINAMICS S210, machine builders and machine users can utilize the embedded web-server or Startdrive integrated with the Siemens TIA Portal. Universal standards and certification compliance provide the product.

The new servo drive model integrates into simulation software to allow machine builders to create a digital twin of the drive and motor in a project’s planning phase to ensure efficiency and performance of the equipment in use. In the field, the S210 can communicate status through Edge or cloud-based data capturing for continuous monitoring and analytics. Machine users can use the Siemens Analyze MyDrives application to monitor key conditions for advanced anomaly detection. Transferring data from the drive to the machine controller, Edge device and the cloud are maintained for digital native operation from planning through operations.

In the area of cybersecurity, SINAMICS S210 comes standard with integrated security for network connectivity, providing enhanced communication, integrity and authenticity checks to protect against tampering, plus the drives offer User Management and Access Control (UMAC) within TIA Portal.

The new servo drives are paired with the popular Siemens SIMATIC S7-1500 PLC or ET200 SP open controller and various SIMOTICS servomotor and planetary gearbox designs. Integration and increased engineering efficiencies are gained into the TIA Portal and TIA Selection Tool for optimized system selection and programming.

With safety integrated onboard, the SINAMICS S210 servo-drive system offers machine users up to SIL3 level of protection across an extended range of safety integrated functions including safe stopping and safe limited speed or direction. Integrated into the advanced start-drive software, the menu-guided safety acceptance testing reportedly assures proper operation and safety validation.